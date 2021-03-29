His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a message of condolence to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the death of his sister Sheikha Nouriah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, sent a similar cable of condolence to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait.