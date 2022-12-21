The Director of the Human Resources Department in Fujairah, Muhammad Al-Zeyoudi, told Emirates Al-Youm that the high demand of employees for their annual leave, coinciding with school holidays, raises the quality of life that would double the productivity of employees of local and federal departments, provided that it is done in a deliberate manner without conflicting with the requirements of work. .

He mentioned that requesting annual leaves whose timing coincides with school holidays, in which the percentage of female employees is more than male employees, is considered a natural and healthy matter, especially if decision-makers in institutions regarding these leaves look positively at what they will achieve in terms of interest in the social aspect and taking into account the entertainment of children and students during their holidays. Instead of staying at home without activities, which reflects negatively on them.

Al-Zeyoudi noted that the refusal of decision makers at work to take employees’ vacations during their children’s holidays reduces the quality of work and productivity for some of them, given the pressures they suffer during their children’s vacation, which is represented in setting entertainment plans in addition to allocating more time for them to develop their skills and enhance their capabilities, in addition to going out for walks at late hours. at the expense of their physical and mental health.

Al-Zeyoudi said that the need for work in institutions and their continuous productivity depends on the good behavior and decision-making of managers and heads of departments in them by organizing the annual leave process among employees, allowing each employee to take a right from the balance of his annual leave without affecting in one way or another the requirements of work, stressing The results of organizing vacations among employees will reflect positively on the work level.

On the other hand, Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the organization of labor relations stipulates that the worker must enjoy his leave in the year it is due, and the employer may determine the dates of these leaves in accordance with the requirements of the work and in agreement with the worker, or grant them in rotation among the workers of the establishment, and he must notify the worker The date specified for the leave a month ago, and that the worker has the right, with the employer’s approval, to transfer the balance of his annual leave or days thereof to the following year, and the worker is entitled to wages for the period of his annual leave that he spent at work, and it is calculated according to the basic wage.

• The need for work in institutions and their continuous productivity depend on the organization of annual leave.