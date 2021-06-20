The Director of the Human Resources Department in Fujairah, Muhammad Al-Zeyoudi, revealed to “Emirates Today” a significant increase in the annual leave request for the purpose of traveling for tourism, compared to the number of leave requests submitted at this time last year.

He also confirmed the increase in the percentage of sick leaves since the beginning of this year, compared to the same period last year, attributing this to the employee’s lack of commitment to the precautionary measures required in social visits or the work environment.

He continued, “The repeated request for medical leave has been observed since the beginning of the year,” stressing that “the large number of medical leave without a real reason calls for the employee’s absence from his place of work, which negatively affects the course of work, especially after the return of the office system by 100%.”

Al-Zeyoudi stressed the obligation of employees to follow precautionary measures in the work environment and during their social visits, and to raise their sense of responsibility not to take leave if there is no actual need for it.

He pointed out that the annual vacations requested by most employees who completed doses of the “Corona” vaccine were concentrated in June and December, adding that the vacations were for travel for recreation.

He stated that administrators in local, governmental and private agencies have set up a mechanism that enables employees to take the balance of their annual leave without prejudice to the interest of work, by regulating the dates of employees’ vacations, which are concentrated in certain months, coinciding with the vacations of their students.

He stressed that the employee has coexisted with the Corona pandemic, and the reality that it imposed, of requirements and procedures that he must follow in public places and commercial centers and while traveling outside the country.

Al Zeyoudi indicated that the percentage of employees working in government departments and agencies in the emirate providing their periodic vacations throughout the period of remote work, which lasted for more than three months, was very low last year, reaching 3% of the total employees compared to 60% during the year. that preceded it.

He stressed that most of the employees preferred to postpone the leave last year until the end of the precautionary measures, especially since the annual vacations were linked to their travel outside the country, and the conditions witnessed by the world imposed the cessation of travel and air traffic for tourism due to the “Corona” pandemic, as it was the main reason for the employees’ abstention. Applying for periodic leave.



