The Fujairah Research Center revealed that the head of the Camel Research Department at the center, Dr. Nabil Mansour, published the first study specialized in the transfer of hybrid embryos resulting from the mating of a single-humped camel with a two-humped camel, and achieved the birth of the first hybrid camel from an incubator with one hump.

Mansour said that the center achieved the birth of a successful hybrid camel from an incubator with one hump, by transferring embryos from a two-humped camel and a camel with one hump and implanting them in an incubator with one hump, with the aim of improving the production of milk and meat from the camel to benefit from it as a desert animal and a natural alternative to farm animals such as cows, He added that the camel is an animal that tolerates thirst and heat, and relies on desert plants unlike expensive farm animals.

He added that the team succeeded in completing 200 cases of embryo transfer annually for 30 camels belonging to the center in order to preserve the purebreds, in addition to cloning 12 cases of purebred camels and working to preserve the semen of a number of local camels, which are considered good breeds for more than 40 years and use it in vaccination for several decades. After the death of the camel Fr. The researcher in the Camel Research Department, Fatima Rashid Al-Hafiti, stated that the center cooperates with the Fujairah Environment Authority, the University of Sharjah, Khalifa University and university students.

She pointed out that the center selects good breeds of camels with the aim of producing meat and milk in large quantities and with high quality. The center has also made an integrated plan to monitor camel health by scientific methods through artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to track camel activity and temperature and monitor their vital activity in their grazing places.

Rama Al-Khatib, a researcher specializing in artificial intelligence at the Fujairah Research Center, confirmed that the center is working to keep pace with contemporary science and modern technologies, and one example of this is the development of artificial intelligence models, machine learning and deep learning. This is done by collecting data using computer vision to study and monitor camels in projects. several different.