Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Fujairah Chess and Culture Club renewed its first place win in the UAE Men’s Championship organized by the Federation in the Dubai Club Hall, after Ammar Al-Sadrani won the title for the second time. Abdullah Ali Al-Mansoori also won second place in the under-10 age group, thus reinforcing his winning of the under-8 championship title last season.

Dr. Abdullah Ali Al Barakat, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club, confirmed that the club’s strategic plan resulted in the discovery of distinguished players from the national talents, and they are being prepared to win in the upcoming tournaments.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, the club’s vice chairman, said that Ammar Al Sadrani’s success in maintaining last year’s achievement reflects his distinction among his peers and confirms the correct approach the club follows in developing its players, especially since he won the championship by a point and a half over his closest competitors. He praised the technical levels presented by the club’s other players, stressing that they are a project for a dazzling future in the coming years.