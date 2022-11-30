The Port of Fujairah commemorated Martyr’s Day by lowering the flag, standing for a minute of silent prayer for the souls of the nation’s martyrs, followed by a flag-raising ceremony accompanied by the national anthem, in the presence of officials, employees and customers.

Captain Musa Murad said that the Martyr’s Day is a national occasion for pride in what the nation’s martyrs presented, which reflects the highest meanings of sacrifice, loyalty and belonging to our dear homeland.

He added that the commemoration of Martyr’s Day expresses the solidarity and cohesion of the people of the UAE with its wise leadership, out of pride and gratitude for the sacrifices, heroism and loyalty made by the nation’s martyrs.

He offered his sincere greetings and appreciation to the families of the righteous martyrs, asking God Almighty to protect the UAE, its leadership and its people.