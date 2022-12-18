Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Rashid Al Saadi, Deputy Director of the Drug Control Department in Fujairah Police, stated that the tricks of promoting drugs and psychotropic substances through accounts on social media are constantly renewing, and promoters are trying to lure teenagers and young people with modern methods and methods to trap them in the clutches of addiction, calling on parents to need Monitoring their children through social media in all its forms and programmes.

He explained that the large number of adolescents on social media platforms, without parental control, may cause them to be raised on abnormal behaviors and values, which contribute to their addiction to drugs and psychotropic substances through the people they come into contact with through various platforms, which requires An intense effort by the concerned authorities to educate parents of their responsibilities towards their children, whether children or adolescents.

Al-Saadi pointed out that the family should find ways to occupy the children’s leisure time, and involve them in sports and community clubs, explaining that occupying leisure time will work on developing the personality and skills of the child and adolescent, which will contribute to their gaining good companions instead of mixing with strangers who are lurking for them through platforms. Social communication, and exploit it in the promotion of drugs.

He stressed the need for continuous solidarity between the family and the competent authorities, to protect children from falling into the clutches of drugs, and to prevent their devastating effects, pointing out that the competent authorities in combating drugs and psychotropic substances carry out awareness campaigns, targeting families, adolescents and youth, and contribute effectively to addressing this scourge.

Al-Saadi added that the Fujairah Police General Command, represented by the Media and Public Relations Department, in cooperation with the Drug Control Department and local institutions, recently launched an awareness campaign entitled “We are all together to combat drugs”, and it will continue until the end of this December, with the aim of educating community members about the dangers and negative effects of drug users. And what harm it has on the health of the addict.

He added that the campaign was defined in accordance with the strategic indicators sought by the General Command, including the indicator of the spread and coverage of security awareness within the Emirate of Fujairah, to spread community awareness to prevent crime and maintain community stability.

On the other hand, Acting Head of Media and Public Relations Department at Fujairah Police, Captain Tariq Saeed Al-Dhanhani, emphasized cooperation with community institutions, with the aim of intensifying awareness programs through social media platforms to remind of anti-drug laws, in order to reach all target groups of society, adding that Awareness lectures will be held for all segments of society about the importance of family and children together to reduce the spread of psychotropic substance abuse.