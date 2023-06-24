The Fujairah Police General Command stated that leaving children to practice swimming without an escort or without a life jacket is dangerous to their lives, as parents must constantly monitor and follow their children when swimming.

And she called for not leaving them on the sea beaches and home swimming pools or in recreational areas unattended through her campaign “A better summer in protecting your children from drowning accidents”, coinciding with the beginning of the summer vacation and the large number of sea-goers on the various beaches of the emirate, resorts, hotels and farms.

She also stressed the necessity of wearing a life jacket, swimming in the places designated for it, and not staying in the sea water after sunset, and taking care of the risk of exposure to direct sunstroke during the summer, stressing that the responsibility rests with the children’s parents in the first place.