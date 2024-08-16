The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, confirmed that school buses designated for transporting students are the safest means of transportation, pointing to the efforts made by the competent authorities to ensure the safety of students during their daily trips to school during their new academic year.

He explained that school buses are characterised by their application of strict standards related to student safety, whether in terms of design or the advanced training that drivers receive, in addition to the continuous coordination with school administrations, which contributes to enhancing student safety, reducing accidents, and achieving smooth traffic flow throughout the school year.

He said: “The responsibility of choosing the appropriate means of transportation falls on parents, as they must ensure that the means they have chosen adheres to all standards and requirements to ensure the safety of their children during their school trips, which contributes to ensuring the safety of students and providing a safe educational environment for them.”

Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani stressed the need for parents to ensure that the requirements and standards imposed on the means of transportation for students are met, such as single seats equipped with a seat belt for each seat, which is one of the basic standards to ensure the protection of each student and prevent any injuries that may occur during transportation, as the belt contributes to securing the students safely and reduces potential risks.

“There should be sufficient space between the seats in the private vehicle, as this space is important to enable students to move smoothly from their seats to the door, which facilitates their entry and exit from the bus without any problems. The vehicle must also undergo regular inspection before the start of the new school year and during it, to ensure that there are no faults that may hinder students’ movement to and from school, in addition to ensuring its reliable and safe performance,” he added.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police stressed the importance of equipping vehicles designated for transporting students with a fire extinguisher suitable for putting out all types of fires. It should also be placed in a designated, easily accessible location, preferably near the driver’s seat to ensure quick action in emergency situations. He stressed the need for the means of transport to include measures to assist students when crossing the road and entering and exiting school, and to ensure adequate protection to avoid run-over accidents.

He stressed the need for school buses to undergo periodic inspections throughout the school year to ensure their readiness and suitability for transporting students safely, noting that the inspections should include checking the safety of brakes, tires and lighting systems, and equipping buses with the necessary safety equipment, such as seat belts, alarms and fire extinguishers.