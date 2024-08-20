The Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Colonel Abdullah Al-Samahi, stated that his department has developed a comprehensive traffic security plan to prepare for the new school year with the aim of maintaining the security and safety of school students and providing a safe environment free of traffic accidents and protecting them from all dangers that they may be exposed to during their school trip..

He explained that the safety of students requires the combined efforts of all concerned parties, starting with the family, the school, the educational and administrative bodies, and the supervisors and drivers of school buses, to take all preventive measures and procedures to ensure their safety on the trip to and from school..

He stated that the Fujairah Police General Command has prepared a comprehensive security and traffic plan in preparation for the new academic year 2024-2025, in order to achieve the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior and Fujairah Police for the traffic sector, which is to enable safe movement on the roads through modern traffic systems and contribute to enhancing traffic awareness among all segments of society..

Al-Samahi explained that the plan to prepare for the new academic year included intensifying investigation and traffic control patrols to monitor the main and secondary roads in front of schools in all areas of jurisdiction to facilitate the flow of traffic, prevent congestion and provide safe transportation for students..

For her part, the Director of the Traffic Awareness and Media Branch, Captain Moza Al Darmaki, stressed the importance of preparing a comprehensive program for traffic awareness campaigns, workshops, and welcoming visits to students to receive them for their new academic year to introduce traffic rules, regulations, and guidelines, as well as awareness and education programs for school bus drivers and supervisors, in cooperation with the Emirates Transport Corporation and all those concerned with providing safety for students..

She stated that her administration will provide preventive advice and guidance through various awareness points, in addition to awareness through text messages and social media, and giving awareness lectures and educational workshops..