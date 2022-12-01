Fujairah Police stressed the need to ensure the jobs available to job seekers through the official websites of government and federal institutions, and approved platforms that provide jobs legally, so that they do not fall victim to fake advertisements.

And it stated that it had monitored a party promoting an incorrect advertisement about the availability of vacancies in the Fujairah Police on the occasion of the Union Day, calling for the need to pay attention and not to respond to electronic fraud of all kinds, which exploits people in innovative and renewed ways with the aim of their financial exploitation, pointing to the creation of fraudsters fake pages via the Internet and social networking programs. They are accredited recruitment companies.

Fujairah Police indicated that fraudsters impersonate reliable institutions, with the aim of gaining the confidence of a job seeker, noting that forms of crime have begun to shift from the traditional pattern to the more complex one, which is electronic, with the aim of reaching the largest segment, stressing avoiding disclosing bank data to anyone. . Fujairah Police confirmed that it is addressing the phenomenon of electronic fraud, in coordination with government agencies and institutions regarding awareness, in addition to the existence of an ongoing action plan, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, such as the Communications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government.

For his part, the Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Major General Muhammad Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, said in a previous statement that the performance of the cybercrime work team has been developed to keep pace with the development in cybercrime.