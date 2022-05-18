The Fujairah Police General Command stated that it is seeking, in cooperation with the Fujairah Municipality and the Department of Works, to establish barriers along Hamad bin Abdullah Road, with the aim of preventing random crossing of pedestrians, to preserve their safety from run-over accidents.

It stressed that it is constantly implementing awareness campaigns for a conscious and responsible dealing with modern roads devoid of intermediate islands, in addition to monitoring traffic to prevent run-over accidents resulting from random crossing of pedestrians, without being bound by traffic rules, through surveillance cameras and radar devices, in addition to fixed and mobile traffic patrols. .

She pointed out that the selection of tunnel locations is based on extensive and accurate traffic studies, taking into account the population density in the emirate, street speed, services provided on both sides of the road, and the number of traffic accidents. Equipped with signal lights.

She explained that 80% of pedestrians are committed to safe crossing on Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Street, through their use of the three tunnels designated for them along the road, but 20% cross randomly, as a result of ignorance of pedestrian crossing places or laziness.

The leadership called on everyone to use safe tunnels, as all means were provided to facilitate pedestrians crossing safely, and to achieve a high level of comfort for them, by installing electric elevators, implementing ramps that meet the requirements of people of determination and senior citizens, in addition to adequate air conditioning and lighting.

On the other hand, a traffic statistic, issued by the Annual Statistics Book of the Emirate of Fujairah, revealed a decrease in the percentage of run-over accidents during the past year, by 28%, by 23 run-over accidents during the past year, compared to 32 during the previous year, and the Fujairah Police determined that the speed Excessive driving, reckless driving, and preoccupation with other than the road, are among the most important causes of run-over accidents.

The statistic recorded 11,204 accidents during the past year, at a rate of 36% (per thousand of the population), with 10,833 collision accidents, 163 deterioration accidents, 23 run-over accidents, 34 falling accidents, in addition to 151 animal collision accidents, resulting from these accidents. Five citizens and residents died, 42 people were seriously injured, 31 moderate injuries, and 49 minor injuries.



