Fujairah Police, in cooperation with the Coast Guard, retrieved the body of a 16-year-old drowned in Dibba Al-Fujairah port, after several hours of continuous searching, and also rescued another 18-year-old who was with him.

The operations room of the Fujairah Police General Command received a report at five o’clock in the afternoon stating that two young men had drowned in the Dibba Al-Fujairah port area, and immediately the police, civil defense, coast guard and national ambulance teams moved to the site.

It was found that the two young citizens of the country, the first is 18 years old, while the second is 16 years old, had gone swimming in the sea in the Dibba Fujairah port area, but they drowned and they were immediately rescued by the coast guard men. Fujairah to receive treatment and he is in a stable condition, while the search is still underway for the other drowned by the competent authorities.

The Fujairah Police General Command appeals to the public to exercise caution and caution when going into the sea to swim, to wear life jackets and to stay away from places not designated for swimming.



