The Fujairah Police General Command, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, launched the activities and activities of the first quarterly campaign for the current year under the slogan “Safe Driving for Motorcycles” for a period of three months, as part of the traffic awareness campaigns plan of the Ministry of Interior and Fujairah Police approved by the Federal Traffic Council, with the aim of raising the level of traffic awareness. For motorcycle owners.

The General Command undertook to enhance traffic safety for motorcycle users by launching a campaign under the slogan “Safe Driving for Motorcycles”, embodying the strategic goal of the Ministry and the traffic sector represented in making roads safer, and the initiative to consolidate the principles of traffic culture through continuous awareness programs.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command, Colonel Saleh Muhammad Abdullah Al-Dhanhani, stated that the department organized a special initiative to educate motorcyclists, and is in the process of intensifying this awareness directed towards motorcyclists who have been widely spread recently on public roads and streets, explaining that the campaigns aim To raise their awareness and traffic awareness of the importance of adhering to the necessary instructions.

He warned motorcycle users of the need to follow traffic safety instructions, including wearing a helmet while driving, adhering to specified speeds and lanes for motorcycles, taking into account the rights of others to use roads, not overtaking in the wrong way during congestion, and avoiding sudden entry between vehicles, especially when driving. Intersections and traffic lights.

Al-Dhanhani confirmed the high number of motorcycle users in the emirate, including delivery companies, pointing out that the negative behavior of motorcyclists who did not comply with traffic safety procedures and traffic rules was monitored, which consisted of non-compliance with the lane, wrong overtaking, and wrong turns.

He pointed out that motorcycles do not constitute a slave to the traffic authorities, as they are in violation of traffic and traffic laws and are seized like vehicles.