Fujairah Police closed Sheikh Maktoum Street in both directions due to the deterioration and burning of an oil tank.
Fujairah Police sent a notice to drivers that the Sheikh Maktoum Road was closed from the Al-Bithnah area to the Al-Farfar area, noting that the accident is being dealt with by the competent teams.
— Fujairah Police (@FujPoliceGHQ) August 11, 2022
