Fujairah Police called on the public to move their vehicles parked opposite the Fujairah Port in both directions, noting that all forms of support are available in the event of a vehicle breakdown, with the aim of seeking to open closed roads and restore the flow of traffic for them.

She added that the currently closed roads, namely the main Fujairah road heading to the village area, are closed in both directions, and the Qidfa ring roads are closed for those coming from Khorfakkan to Fujairah.

For its part, several garages in the Emirate of Fujairah have taken the initiative to provide inspection services for broken vehicles and the possibility of repairing them as soon as possible, while providing discounts for affected citizens and residents.



