The Fujairah Police General Command arrested a number of vehicle drivers who drove their vehicles recklessly, recklessly, and raced on the public road, which led to a traffic accident, endangering their lives and the lives of road users.

The Traffic and Patrols Department monitored the names and vehicles of the drivers who raced on the public road in the Al-Souda area, in a reckless manner, which led to one of them’s vehicle swerving, rotating, and colliding with the iron barrier. The traffic patrols were able, within a short period, after circulating these clips, to reach the perpetrators of such behavior. Type of violations and reckless behavior.

For his part, Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi stated that the necessary legal measures are being taken against them and referring them to the Public Prosecution.

The Fujairah Police General Command warns non-compliant drivers of the need to adhere to traffic regulations and laws and that it will take the most severe penalties and measures against those who are reckless with the safety of road users.