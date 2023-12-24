The Fujairah Police General Command arrested a number of vehicle drivers who drove recklessly and carried out parades on the public street, endangering their lives and the lives of road users, causing damage to the public road.

The Traffic and Patrols Department monitored the circulation of video clips on social media application platforms, of drivers performing reckless acts and dangerous displays, in the Madhab area, during a wedding celebration, where the traffic patrols were able, within a short period, after the circulation of these clips, to reach the perpetrators such as This type of violation and reckless behavior.

For his part, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Brigadier General Mohammed bin Naieh Al Tunaiji, stated that the necessary legal measures are being taken against them.

The Fujairah Police General Command warns non-compliant drivers of the need to adhere to traffic regulations and laws and that it will take the most severe penalties and measures against those who are reckless with the safety of road users.