Fujairah Police revealed four methods that facilitate the theft of personal information and bank accounts: buying from websites over a public (Wi-Fi) network in cafes, restaurants and public places, opening fake electronic links requesting updating bank data, and placing accurate personal information in social media programs that facilitate Collecting information through it, and sharing bank data with friends and family.

The Fujairah Police General Command launched an awareness campaign entitled “Beware of the dangers of cybercrime” throughout this March, with the aim of raising awareness among community members about the danger of electronic fraud.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Brigadier General Muhammad Ahmad Al-Shaer, stated that the launch of the campaign comes within the framework of achieving the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior and the Fujairah Police General Command, which are to enhance security and safety, and in accordance with the requirements of the strategic indicator and security awareness of various negative phenomena and behaviors prevalent in society.

He stressed the importance of individuals’ awareness of electronic fraud methods and not providing information and data except after confirming the identity of the person or entity and its official description, and not falling into the trap of fraudsters and not giving them personal and confidential data, especially credit data, calling on parents to monitor their children while online shopping, and warn them of the danger of participating Their personal data is on unofficial websites, and do not hesitate to report any attempted electronic fraud by calling (056/5016966).

The Acting Head of the Media and Public Relations Department, Captain Mohamed Hassan Al-Basri, stated that the launch of the campaign comes within the program of the annual plan for 2021 for the initiative to spread the culture of security awareness of negative behaviors and to intensify security awareness during the first quarter of 2021 on the dangers of cybercrime.





