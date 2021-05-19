Fujairah (Al-Ittihad)

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, represented by the Department of Environment, Health and Safety, recently concluded its awareness campaign under the slogan (Our service centers are healthy and safe), which comes within the framework of the Foundation’s efforts and its social responsibility aimed at promoting awareness and spreading it through its comprehensive plans, and its concern for the safety of its human resources and all workers under Her umbrella. Engineer Ali Qassem, Director General of Natural Resources, said: The safety component is of the highest priority in the institutional value system at Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, and it can be considered as the main guide for all plans and initiatives to ensure continuous development and improvement in procedures and operations.