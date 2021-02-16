The Director of Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Muhammad Al-Afkham, announced that the municipality conducted inspection and control visits, during the past month, to ensure that facilities adhered to precautionary measures against the emerging corona virus, and resulted in 13 violations and 70 warnings issued. He stated that 2,249 establishments are committed to precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, out of 2,322 establishments in the emirate, indicating that the municipality is carrying out surprise daily inspection campaigns and tours on all health and food facilities in the emirate, within the framework of the municipality’s keenness to constantly follow up compliance with health requirements And the application of preventive measures set by the municipality, in accordance with the latest and best international standards followed in this field, in order to preserve the health of the population, including citizens, residents and visitors, and to ensure their safety.

He indicated that the municipality is making efforts to contribute to limiting the emerging corona virus and reducing the chances of its spread, and to continue its inspection visits to food and its outlets, and to combat public health and environmental pests, in addition to the municipal inspection. Al-Afkham pointed out that the municipality has taken measures to strengthen precautionary measures in all public facilities, foremost of which are the emirate’s beaches and its affiliated areas, and public parks, and to launch awareness-raising campaigns and inspect them, to educate beaches, parks and vital places of the importance of physical distancing and wearing a mask for safety and prevention, with the aim of reducing opportunities The spread of the new Corona virus.





