The Fujairah Municipality reviewed the mechanisms for obtaining maintenance permits and establishing internal additions for new beneficiaries in the dwellings of Mohammed Bin Zayed City in the Emirate, to prevent them from being exposed to any violations or warnings, stressing that any change, modification or maintenance should preserve the architectural character of the facade of the houses and conform to the shape of the dwelling.

The director of the municipality, Engineer Muhammad Al-Afkham, confirmed that it was allowed to install an umbrella, interlock and caravan for homes under conditions, indicating that the beneficiaries of the second batch of city housing who wish to place additions should be registered through the customer service centers or the website, and then submit the addition request in the planning section. Urban and choose the type of service for each permit with attaching the plot plan, showing the location of the canopy, interlock or caravan with specifying the measurements.

He pointed out that everyone who wants homeowners in the city to make additions to the building must first obtain a building permit in the buildings section, then assign a consultant certified by the Fujairah Municipality to submit an application for approval of architectural plans for the Urban Planning Department, and attach the approval of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to the required addition. Supported by architectural plans for the existing residence.

He emphasized that the approval of construction plans and the request for a maintenance license would be in the buildings section of the municipality, pointing out that the conditions for maintenance and additions are made clear to the beneficiaries during the delivery of homes.

He pointed out that the municipality has taken necessary preventive measures to ensure the safety of customers from the risk of the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), by activating the methods of providing services to its customers in the emirate by safer and more protective means for them through the “Driishah” service in order to provide the service and obtain it as soon as possible in addition to For services available on the municipality’s official website or the free call center.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in cooperation with the initiatives of His Highness the President of the State, revealed the delivery of 200 houses as a final batch, which is the third to Mohammed bin Zayed City in Fujairah, after the completion of the delivery of the new housing records for the second batch of housing beneficiaries in the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry building.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

