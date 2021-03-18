The Fujairah Municipality has set strict precautionary measures that will be implemented during the month of Ramadan, up to the complete closure of the facility, confirming that it will deal firmly with any violations monitored by its inspectors, who will work throughout the day.

The director of the municipality, Eng. Muhammad Al-Afkham, stated that the measures that had been adopted were to prevent breakfast tents or allocate places for communal meals.

He added that restaurants must follow the utmost prevention and prepare meals with the utmost hygiene and public health, ensure the safety and health of the infectious and service providers constantly, conduct periodic “Covid-19” checks, put meals in boxes or bags and close them tightly before distribution.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

