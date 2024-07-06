Fujairah Municipality issued 72 violations to construction sites during the first half of this year, after surprise inspection visits to monitor construction violations in commercial and industrial facilities and existing residential units, as well as sites under construction.

The Director General of Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Mohammed Al Afkham, stated that the violations recorded by project owners included failure to comply with work requirements, including failure to maintain the fence or place identification or warning signs in the project work area, in addition to constructing temporary canopies or caravans outside the land boundaries and without a license from the municipality, and starting maintenance work without a license, as well as throwing waste and debris outside the site, in addition to failure to follow up on work and supervision by the consultant’s office, and failure to follow security and safety requirements at construction sites.

Al Afkham pointed out that the Engineering Affairs and Planning Department, in cooperation with other departments, has carried out an inspection campaign on construction sites in all areas of the emirate, including the popular market, Al Ghorfa, Al Ragailat, Murshid, Al Owaid, Al Mahatta, Madhab, Al Faseel, Al Sharia and other areas, stressing that this campaign comes as an expression of the Fujairah Municipality’s commitment to ensuring the implementation of conditions and requirements in the construction and building sector.

Al-Afkham added that 397 construction sites were inspected during the campaign, during which 53 sites were warned and 19 sites were fined for not adhering to the municipality’s standards and requirements.