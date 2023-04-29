Fujairah Municipality confirmed the integration of its smart applications through a unified application, with the aim of facilitating access to its services and speeding up the completion of electronic transactions.

She stated that her applications succeeded in achieving record numbers for electronic transactions, stressing that the results and data that monitored the interaction of customers with smart services were positive, especially that they constituted the highest percentage of requests for services, compared to the main center in the municipality building.

She emphasized that the “Smart Fujairah” application is part of the municipality’s plan to provide interactive smart channels for individuals and companies living in the emirate, as it provides information and services related to the municipality’s sectors, in addition to sending notifications to customers to inform them of the services.

And she added that the smart applications and the website succeeded in activating 15 sections that allow access to the services that the customer desires with a “click of a button”, without the need to go to the municipality building.