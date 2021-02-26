The Health Department of Fujairah Municipality carried out 4182 campaigns to combat insects inside homes, government, commercial, industrial and agricultural facilities, ports, water collection areas and garbage containers, and installed mosquito traps in different areas of the emirate, during the past year.

The Director of Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Muhammad Al-Afkham, affirmed the municipality’s keenness to achieve the public health index through periodic spraying operations to combat insects and public health pests of mosquitoes, flies and other insects that may transmit epidemic diseases.

He pointed out that it is prohibited for any person to engage in pest control work, or to import and handle pesticides without a permit from the competent authority, in the interest of public safety, stressing that the health department in the municipality is concerned with preserving the public health of the residents of the emirate and its affiliated areas by combating disease-carrying pests. , Such as mosquitoes, flies, and rodents, and limiting the opportunities for their reproduction, according to the best international practices, especially in public places and facilities, horse stables, landfills, markets, treatment plants, parks, public parks, citizens’ homes, ports, and others. Al-Afkham explained that insects and pests threatening public health are living organisms whose life cycle and spread are related to the human lifestyle, availability of climatic conditions, food sources, and other conditions that help to multiply and spread in large numbers, so the municipality prepares plans and strategies to combat pests in order to control them and limit their reproduction.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

