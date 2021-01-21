Fujairah Municipality, in cooperation with the Fujairah Police General Command, managed to confiscate 130 devices for fishing curawan, a campaign that it recently carried out.

The municipality stated that the confiscation was carried out by the municipality’s inspectors in accordance with Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 regarding the protection and development of the environment, as amended by Law No. 20 of 2006, which prohibits hunting of birds such as the endangered migratory curlew, and penalties for violation reach imprisonment and a fine.

The Director of the Public Services and Environment Department, Eng. Fatima Al-Sharari, said that the municipality is making all efforts to combat illegal hunting, whether wild or marine birds, in addition to banning the use of misleading devices and equipment for birds in order to capture them, stressing that the preservation of migratory birds is one of the issues of conservation. The system of biodiversity in the country.





