The Director General of the Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Muhammad Saif Al-Afkham, reported the closure of six establishments that violated health requirements during the months of September and October after an inspection of 1,917 food and health establishments resulted in 140 establishments being in violation, while 1,715 establishments complied with the requirements and laws issued by the municipality.

He added that the municipality has intensified its inspection campaigns on food and health facilities to ensure their compliance with the laws and legislation that seek to preserve the health and safety of community members, which strengthens the food safety system. It also seeks to adopt policies that put the health of the citizen, resident, and visitor in the first place, indicating that the municipality is working hard to achieve the goals. The desired strategy is to enhance food safety and health control.

He stated that his administration is keen to provide electronic health services and implement health requirements for workers in food and health facilities through medical examination and issuance of the electronic health card, as 990 health cards were issued during the months of September and October of this year.

He noted that inspection and control campaigns are carried out based on human competencies and qualified personnel in accordance with best practices in the field of food safety to ensure the effectiveness of food inspection and control campaigns, and the municipality is fully prepared to receive reports through call center 80036 24 hours a day.