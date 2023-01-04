The Health Control Department in Fujairah Municipality closed 40 health and food facilities during the past year, for non-compliance with health safety conditions and for committing health and food violations.

And the head of the health control department in the municipality, Fatima Maksah, stated that the decisions to close food establishments came due to non-compliance with the health requirements, standards and controls in force in the municipality, explaining that the inspection campaigns monitored and issued 685 violations for non-compliance with health requirements, including the cleanliness of the equipment, the place and the tools used, and the confiscation of Expired foodstuffs that are not fit for human consumption, practicing an activity not mentioned in the license, not renewing the health card of the facility workers, and not complying with periodic maintenance of sterilization devices.

She stated that the department completed 43,538 monthly inspection rounds to ensure the extent to which food and health establishments adhere to the conditions, and 1,141 warnings were sent, noting that the campaigns focus on the extent to which establishments adhere to applying health requirements, in addition to verifying the validity of foodstuffs provided to consumers, and providing advice and guidance to workers in these. Facilities.

She pointed out that the municipality does not tolerate any health or food violation that is monitored or reported by consumers, and takes strict measures against violators, stressing that the health and safety of the consumer is one of the priorities of the municipality.

Al-Meksah added that the municipality prohibits any person from practicing pest control work, or importing and trading pesticides without a permit from the competent authority, in the interest of public safety, stressing that the health department in the municipality is concerned with preserving the public health of the residents of the emirate and its affiliated areas through combating vector pests. diseases, such as mosquitoes, flies, and rodents, and reduce their breeding opportunities, according to best international practices, especially in public places and facilities, horse stables, waste dumps, markets, treatment plants, gardens, public parks, citizens’ homes, ports, and others.

She stated that the Insect Control Division carried out 350,000 rounds of insect control spraying during the past year inside homes, governmental, commercial, industrial and agricultural facilities, outlets, water collection areas and garbage containers, and set mosquito traps in separate areas of the emirate.