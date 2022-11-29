Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Fujairah Martial Arts Wrestling Club team continued its brilliance, by winning the title of the 51st National Wrestling Day Championship for the year 2022 for the Baraem category, which was held yesterday in the gymnasium at Al-Ansar International School in Sharjah, sponsored by Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Derei, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, and in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council.

The Fujairah Club added a new achievement to its golden treasury, after recently winning the junior wrestling championship title in the 2022 Kalba Beach Sports Games.

The National Day tournament witnessed a distinguished participation of future champions, and resulted in the crowning of the Fujairah Golden Team with 9 medals, including 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze. In second place was the Khorfakkan Club team with 9 medals, including 3 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze, and in third place was the Sharjah Defense Sports Club. Bronze medal with 7 medals, including one gold, two silver and 4 bronze.

On the individual level, the champion Fujairah Club team won gold medals: Abdulaziz Masoud in the under weight (30 kg), Rakan Hamad in the under weight (38 kg), Masoud Mohammed in the under weight (46 kg) and Khalid Abdullah in the under weight (55 kg). kg), and Taher Hamza, under 60 kg. And the Khorfakkan team won the gold medals, the runner-up, Issa Hamid in the weight of under 38 kg, Muhammad Shukr in the weight of under 50 kg, and Maid Abdullah in the weight of under 66 kg. As for the gold medal for the Sharjah Club for Self-Defense Sports, it was won by Kamal Samih.

At the end of the tournament, Mohamed Jassim, Assistant Secretary of the Federation, accompanied by Shaaban Al-Sayed, Technical Director of the Federation, crowned the first winners.