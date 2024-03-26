Dubai (WAM)

The Fujairah Martial Arts Club topped the Fencing Federation Championship for the senior stages of buds and cubs, winning 36 medals.

The tournament was held at Al Mizhar Hall in Dubai, with the participation of 140 male and female players from various UAE clubs, competing in the age groups of under 11, 15, and 17 years.

The Fujairah Club took first place, with 15 gold medals, 8 silvers, and 13 bronze medals in various age groups, and the Sharjah Club came in second place with 9 various medals, divided between two gold medals, two silver medals, and 5 bronze medals, and the Abu Dhabi Fencing Club came third, with 7. Various medals (1 gold medal, 4 silver medals and 2 bronze medals).

The tournament was held as part of the Federation's intense series of local tournaments, which are held throughout the season.

Nader Abu Shawish, Director of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, confirmed that such participations and competitions target the age groups of cubs and buds in order to hone the sporting talents included in the club, and are relied upon to be an important contributor to the ranks of the national teams in the coming period.