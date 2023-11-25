The municipalities of Fujairah and Dibba Al-Fujairah were able to remove more than 98 kilograms of waste from the beaches of Fujairah: Al-Rughailat, Al-Faqit, Al-Aqqah, and other beaches of the city, through intensive campaigns to clean them, represented by the “Beaches Without Waste” initiative in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation, in fulfillment of the strategic plan and its environmental awareness programs. Aiming to preserve the cleanliness and beauty of nature in the Emirate of Fujairah.

It stated that it carries out periodic monitoring of the beaches throughout the year, to ensure the implementation of the laws and legislation issued by the municipality, in order to preserve the environment from deterioration and the cultural appearance of the city. The Fujairah Municipality confirmed that the campaign confirms the vital role played by these beaches, and reinforces the importance of collective work to make the Emirate of Fujairah one of the cleanest regions in the world, as it aims to raise the level of awareness of the importance of maintaining a clean environment, noting that 51 male and female volunteers participated in promoting volunteer work. They worked to raise community awareness by collecting 98 kilograms of various wastes, such as plastic, glass, and wood.

For its part, the Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality reported that it is intensifying campaigns to clean the beaches of Dibba Al-Fujairah (Al-Faqit and Al-Aqqa) as part of the “Beaches Without Waste” initiative, in cooperation with the Emirates Volunteer Foundation. The municipal director, Engineer Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, said that the municipality is keen to maintain the cleanliness of all the city’s facilities and beaches, in addition to intensifying campaigns throughout the year according to organized plans, in order to ensure the safety of citizens and residents from the damage resulting from the accumulation of waste that would cause health and environmental problems. . On the other hand, the researcher and expert in environmental and sustainability affairs, Fatima Al-Hantoubi, confirmed that the pollution of beaches through the throwing of waste by its visitors is one of the most important types of human influence on the beaches in terms of the diversity and quantities of this waste, in addition to its direct impact on the beaches losing their characteristics. Environmental and tourism.