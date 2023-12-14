Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

The Fujairah International Marine Sports Club announced that it will host the opening round of the World Motosurf Championship for the next three years, with the 2024 World Championship starting next April, with wide international participation from different nationalities and different age groups.

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Balushi, Executive Director of the Fujairah Marine Sports Club, confirmed on the sidelines of the press conference for signing the hosting agreement at the Fujairah Sea Resort, that hosting the tournament, which has the support of the International Marine Sports Federation, is a qualitative addition to the agenda of local and international competitions that the emirate hosts throughout the year, pointing out that The international reputation that motorcycling has gained globally, especially after it was classified as an Olympic sport.

Al Balushi explained that Fujairah's hosting of this important global event is a direct result of the unlimited support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for various types of activities and sports, and his direct directives on the necessity of diversifying sporting activities and developing the junior training academy by adopting various international sports and training. Educating the academy’s members on it so that it serves as the nucleus from which the club’s special teams are formed, and continuing to support it and enhance its presence in various international tournaments.