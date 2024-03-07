Fujairah (Al-Ittihad)

The Judo Federation is organizing, at nine o’clock on Friday morning, the annual Open Buds Festival, at the Zayed Sports Complex of the General Sports Authority in Fujairah, in cooperation with the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, under the patronage of Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darai, President of the Federation, and under the slogan “Everyone is a Winner.”

The technical regulations specified the conditions that the clubs received before closing the door for participation, and provided the opportunity to participate for all categories of citizens and residents born in 2012 and 2013, and the 2014 and 2015 categories for both genders.

Participation is open to all those wishing at the state level, with a maximum of four players in each weight, and the players are distributed according to age, weight and belt level, in accordance with the provisions of the Judo Federation regulations. The weigh-in takes place for half an hour at six o’clock on Friday evening, and there are no points for winning and no warnings, with the aim of finding A kind of love and fun between the participating buds, and encouragement to continue learning judo.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darai, President of the Federation, renewed his thanks and appreciation to the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, for hosting the annual Bud Festival, within the framework of the Federation’s cooperation with its clubs, wishing the participants success.