The Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the World Conference “Environment of Cities” 2022, Eng. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, stated that the Emirate of Fujairah will host the World Conference “Environment of Cities”, under the slogan “Applications of Sustainable and Resilient Smart Cities”, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Council The Supreme Ruler of the Emirate of Fujairah, from 22 to 24 November, at the Al Bahar Hotel in the Emirate of Fujairah.

He pointed out that the conference, organized by the Fujairah Municipality in partnership with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation and the Environment Center for Arab Cities, and with the support of Dubai Municipality and the Arab Towns Organization, will focus on six main objectives, represented in identifying global legislation for smart cities, exchanging expertise and experiences in this field and familiarizing themselves with Best global, regional and local practices for smart cities, as well as learning about artificial intelligence systems in vital areas such as renewable energy, sustainable transport and interaction with information management systems to predict future challenges, in addition to anticipating the future of smart cities.

He added that the applications and systems of smart sustainable cities, and artificial intelligence systems in the vital areas of the city, such as energy, renewable energy, sustainable transportation, water and waste management, and others, will be introduced.

In response to a question by “Emirates Today” regarding confronting natural disasters through smart cities and applications for the Municipality and Natural Resources Department in Fujairah, Afkham said on the sidelines of a press conference to announce the conference yesterday, that facing natural conditions is a great challenge facing the whole world, as the rains that the Emirate of Fujairah faced. Three months ago, in the depression, it was unexpected, but the efforts of all government and federal agencies, and their solidarity, worked to reduce its intensity and recover from it, stressing that the proactive plans need larger scientific studies and more comprehensive plans in all fields, and through the conference, the best ways and applications will be addressed. In the face of such natural disasters.