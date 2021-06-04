Specialized statistical results reported that 223 obese patients in the Emirate of Fujairah visited specialized clinics belonging to government and private hospitals during the past year, and they were followed up and subjected to the necessary treatment, while the Ministry of Health and Community Protection confirmed that it is conducting clinical research studies and establishing a database for surgical patients. Obesity to follow up on their cases, in addition to employing smart applications to spread awareness campaigns about the dangers of obesity on public health.

For his part, an official source in a government hospital in the Emirate of Fujairah, who preferred not to be named, confirmed that the number of obese patients is increasing in the Emirate of Fujairah, adding that obesity rates are witnessing a rise at the global level, and studies issued by the “United Nations” indicated that countries in the region The Middle East is one of the countries whose population suffers from obesity problems and diseases.

He pointed out that if the main causes of obesity are combated, the number of obese patients will continue to increase steadily, pointing out that obesity has begun to increase among children in all educational stages, with the change of lifestyle since the beginning of the Corona pandemic. He pointed out that during the previous years, sports classes were tasked with educating students and increasing their awareness of the healthy lifestyle to be followed. However, during distance education, sports classes were not feasible, as they sat for long periods in front of computers and smart boards.

For its part, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection said that it has succeeded in establishing and developing centers of excellence for the treatment of obesity and increasing the number of obesity clinics in the country, pointing out that obesity surgery operations are now being carried out in several hospitals affiliated with it, with the availability of distinguished medical staff and modern devices and equipment.

The ministry indicated that it is conducting clinical research studies and establishing a database for obesity surgery patients to follow up on their cases, while continuing the continuous development of specialized cadres, and the use of smart applications in spreading awareness campaigns on the risks of obesity on public health.

A nutritionist, Maryam Ahmed, confirmed that the Corona pandemic and the changes it resulted in in the daily routine in people’s lives, especially the period of closing sports clubs and public parks, had a clear impact on the high rate of obesity in children and adults, following up that surgical intervention to lose weight is sometimes necessary. For some people, to prevent or treat chronic diseases and conditions associated with obesity, such as diabetes, early-onset diabetes, high blood pressure and osteoarthritis.

Obesity problem

A dietician, Maryam Ahmed, stated that surgical intervention to solve the problem of obesity had a major role in improving the lives of many obese patients, especially those who meet the conditions required for gastric bypass surgery, including that the patient’s body mass increases to 40% of the normal rate. She indicated that some obese patients have a body mass index greater than 35, which requires surgery, after making sure that he has gone through several unsuccessful attempts to lose weight through diets, or he may suffer from chronic health diseases such as diabetes and other diseases. Heart and pressure, stressing that people with chronic diseases have priority in performing surgeries in order to preserve their health.

