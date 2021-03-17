Fujairah (WAM)

The Media Office of the Government of Fujairah has issued the annual book of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, which includes a comprehensive overview of the national and community events in which His Highness participated during the past year 2020.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah wrote the introduction to the book, with an opening speech titled: “2020 and facing challenges”, where His Highness began the speech by describing the beauty of the Emirate of Fujairah and its nature embedded in the fragrance of history and heritage, and the comprehensive urban renaissance it has reached. At a steady pace, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, until the emirate became “full of hearing and sight” by possessing the forefront of knowledge and knowledge and entering the era of civilization and civilization from the broadest of its gates with the emirates of goodness.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah reviews the march of 46 years of benevolence and benevolence during His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, who took over the reins of government in Fujairah, where he devoted himself, time and effort to serve the emirate, which has taken steady and confident steps towards achieving its urban, economic, tourism, social, sports and cultural renaissance. And it has become a destination for national and international investment.

In the introduction to the book, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi affirms that the year 2020 was not an ordinary year or similar to the rest of the years, but was an exceptional year full of challenges that changed the course of life, and it was also a year full of achievements that matched the challenges and charted paths with new and unique steps. The Emirate of Fujairah, thanks to the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah, had a special vision that foresaw the future, and faced challenges with the uniqueness and strength of achievement. Therefore, in every step since the beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic, His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah was keen to take advantage of all available opportunities to advance in the fields of development. In the emirate, as was evident, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi’s interest in caring and serving the interests of the citizens and residents of the emirate, and his keenness to support and encourage the youth, was the father’s blessings for them, and the blessing of the guardian of their interests, and the hand of truth that addresses their problems.

The annual book “Hamad Al Sharqi 2020” is divided into five main chapters: (Leaders of the homeland, the field, events, decisions, telegrams, visits) – 46 years of giving.

The first chapter deals with the “leaders of the homeland” and highlights the achievements of His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah over the course of 46 years of the tremendous development that the Emirate of Fujairah has achieved in all economic, commercial, industrial, tourism and agricultural fields. The chapter “The Leaders of the Nation” also displays the most prominent activities attended by His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah, along with their Highnesses, Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Prince, Vice Rulers, Sheikhs and guests of the state, including the celebration of the 49th National Day of the United Arab Emirates, which was held on the island of Jubail, the mangrove forest area in the capital. Abu Dhabi, under the slogan «planting the union».

The presence of His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah reviews the ceremony of raising the state’s flag in the front yard of the Rumaila Palace, to celebrate the Flag Day, and the Ruler of Fujairah also participated in the UAE’s celebration of its sons participating in the Arab coalition forces in Yemen, in addition to the congratulations of His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah to Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan On the occasion of his wedding to the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, through a joint video call.

The second chapter “The Field” includes the visits and tours of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi to a number of facilities in the Emirate of Fujairah, most notably His Highness’s inspection visit to the port of Dibba Fujairah to see what has been accomplished. His Highness instructed to speed up work in the first phase of the project to develop and transform the Port of Dibba Fujairah. To a mixed-use commercial port before the end of 2022, and a tour of His Highness was reviewed for the new Dibba Fujairah Cultural and Sports Club stadium project in Al Ras area in Dibba Al Fujairah, where he was briefed on the progress of work and all the details and stages of completion of the project.

His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah also inspected the new port of logistics and freight services in Fujairah, in addition to his inspecting a number of areas in the Emirate of Fujairah, in order to review the conditions of its citizens, and inspect the progress of work in the development and service projects therein, and His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah directed the concerted efforts of government institutions in the emirate. To improve overall performance and raise the level of services in all regions. The section “Al-Maidan” reviews the completion of the first and second stages of internal roads in Fujairah, with a length of 115 km, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The third chapter “Activities” focuses on the most prominent artistic and economic activities in which His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah participated, the most prominent of which was the opening of the Fujairah International Arts Festival in its third session, which was organized by the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority under the patronage of His Highness during the period from 20 to 28 February of last year. With the participation of more than 600 artists and guests representing 60 Arab and foreign countries at the Grand Corniche Theater on the shore of Fujairah, he also reviews the visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi to the Abdul Halim Hafez Museum on the sidelines of the Fujairah Arts Festival, in addition to his inspecting the activities of the seventh edition of The exhibition “Safar Nine”, which was held under the slogan “Harmony”.

The fourth chapter included “telegrams and decisions” .. the message of His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah addressed to the nurses in the Emirate of Fujairah on the occasion of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work that coincides with International Nursing Day, in which His Highness thanked the medical staff and the nurses for the great efforts they exert as a first line of defense against the global pandemic. The “Covid 19” epidemic.

The fourth chapter also contained the most prominent directives of His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah, which included a number of important decisions, most notably the launch of the national campaign for free “Corona” examinations in Fujairah, and the sending of the Fujairah Charitable Association foodstuffs and humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Sudan, in addition to the directive of His Highness the Hamad Bin Mohammed Foundation Al-Sharqi for Humanitarian Works, by donating two million dirhams, to be placed in the account of the Emirates Watan Humanitarian Fund, to support its initiatives in unifying national efforts to address the Coronavirus. This section also dealt with the important decisions, most notably the directive of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi to establish a tunnel that passes under Fujairah Airport, directly linking Fujairah City to the Mohammed bin Zayed Residential City, in order to facilitate movement between the two cities at a cost of 50 million dirhams.

Telegrams

The section “Telegrams and Decisions” includes the congratulations of His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah .. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him», and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai «May God protect him», and his His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, the rulers of the Emirates, by the beginning of the month of Ramadan and the blessed Eid al-Adha, in addition to telegrams of congratulations on the national holidays of a number of countries, and his Highness sent telegrams of condolence to a number of Arab heads of state.

In the last chapter of the yearbook of His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah, “Visits”, he presents his most prominent meetings in 2020, the most important of which is the meeting of the Secretary-General of the Association of Arab Universities and the Asian Paralympic Committee, and the reception of the emirate’s emergency and crisis management team, as well as his honoring of a number of citizens for obtaining scientific certificates.