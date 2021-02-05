All fishermen and their workers in the Fujairah Fishermen Association and the fish and vegetable market employees and workers received the second dose of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine, which was approved by the Ministry of Health in the country, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member The Supreme Council, Ruler of Fujairah.

The head of the Fishermen’s Association in Fujairah, Mahmoud Al-Shara, stated that the Ministry of Health has provided a medical cadre to vaccinate the association’s employees and workers, in addition to the fish and vegetable market employees and workers, which come within the framework of tackling the Corona virus and limiting its spread.

He pointed out that fishermen and workers were educated and educated before receiving the vaccine, and the positive results confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine at a high rate, stressing that the leadership provided the vaccine among the first countries in the world, to protect the health of community members, and to provide the vaccine free of charge to citizens and residents.

Al-Shara noted that the fish and vegetable market is one of the places most visited by citizens and residents in the emirate, so emphasis is placed on sellers and buyers to adhere to the precautionary requirements, stressing that vaccination contributes to protecting society from the spread of the epidemic.

He emphasized that the ease of procedures used to take the vaccine by the medical staff enabled fishermen and workers to receive the dose easily.

For his part, the citizen fisherman, Saeed Abdullah, confirmed that he underwent a quick medical examination before taking the vaccine, and he was asked about whether he had other diseases, and then he got the first dose of the vaccine.

The citizen fisherman, Muhammad Al Ali, said that he was keen to be one of the first to receive the vaccine, especially since he suffered from home quarantine because of his infection with the virus four months ago, after contacting an infected person, and therefore hastened to receive the vaccine in order to protect himself.





