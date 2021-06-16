The Director-General of the Fujairah Environment Authority, Asilah Abdullah Al-Mualla, revealed that 100 violating facilities have been seized and warned that caused environmental pollution in the Emirate, as a result of the non-application of the imposed environmental standards, which led to soil pollution with used oils and the conduct of activities and storage outside the authorized sites.

She explained that the authority gave the violating facilities a deadline to remove the effects of the violations and adjust their conditions in accordance with the environmental requirements, noting that the inspectors of the Environment Agency carry out daily patrols in the industrial and commercial areas, and the sites of development and development projects, as part of the environmental compliance and enforcement activities, and in response to complaints and observations, which are received by the authority. from the audience.

Al-Mualla confirmed that the authority implements an integrated control over the facilities to ensure the implementation of environmental requirements, and the tours carried out by the specialized teams amounted to 937 tours during the first quarter of this year.

She added that the tours resulted in the issuance of 47 seizure reports and 53 warnings for facilities that did not adhere to environmental standards, as the violations included polluting the soil with used oils, engaging in spray painting activities and sandblasting in open sites that are not equipped for these purposes, and storage outside the authorized site.

She stated that the authority collected, during the first quarter, about 20,213 liters of used cooking oil and 23,850 gallons of food grease to complete the project for the integrated management of waste cooking oils and food grease, which aims to recycle and benefit from them, which contributes to reducing the carbon footprint index, and maintaining Infrastructure damage from water contaminated with oil and grease.

Al-Mualla indicated that the percentage of hazardous waste treatment amounted to 93.8%, explaining that the authority focuses on the safe disposal of hazardous waste after undergoing the necessary recycling and treatment processes, in coordination with the specialized treatment companies.



