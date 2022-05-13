The Environment Agency in Fujairah stated that it is prohibited for any person or entity to install or set up trap cameras to monitor wildlife in the Emirate of Fujairah, except after obtaining the necessary approval from the authority and the concerned authorities.

Emphasizing that it violates everyone who monitors nature with Fakhih cameras and exposes himself to legal accountability, in accordance with Article 5 of Law No. 1 of 2018 issued by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, regarding the establishment of the Environment Agency in Fujairah; The authority’s competencies include the tasks of monitoring wildlife and marine life in the Emirate of Fujairah and issuing environmental licenses for monitoring wildlife and marine life.

The authority noted that it aims by enacting laws related to the environment in order to protect it and the sustainable management of its resources in the Emirate of Fujairah to preserve them and make it a safe and healthy environment, by setting up procedures to achieve appropriate environmental controls and action plans necessary to protect all its sectors of water, air and soil, in addition to its keenness to spread Environmental awareness and health education to maintain the health and safety of the community, and develop programs and plans to keep pace with environmental issues and problems and try to contribute effectively to solving them and following them up at the local and global levels.

The authority pointed out that it seeks to improve and preserve the environment in the Emirate and preserve its natural resources to contribute to achieving sustainable development through the preparation and development of policies, legislation, strategies and implementable monitoring programs and the introduction of environmental concepts into the overall development plans in the Emirate. Upgrading our environment to be characterized by its sustainability, as well as reducing the chances of damage to the environment in order to reap the happiness of future generations, and one of our most important priorities is to achieve prosperity in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The authority thanked all those interested in environmental activities in our beloved emirate, and we call upon everyone, if any wild animal is noticed in residential areas or farms, to report it through the official channels of the Environment Agency in Fujairah.



