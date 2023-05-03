The Director General of the Fujairah Environment Authority, Asila Al Mualla, revealed that 25 wells had been filled during the expanded campaign organized by the authority in cooperation with the Fujairah Municipality and the Department of Works and Agriculture to monitor and fill a number of abandoned and exposed wells in the Emirate of Fujairah, noting that its management responded to a citizen’s request to fill an abandoned well in His residence is in the Marishid area in order to preserve the lives, safety of children, and the aesthetic appearance of the Emirate of Fujairah.

She added that the local team is currently completing a comprehensive survey of all abandoned and exposed wells in the emirate to deal with them, stressing that the authority is keen to preserve the safety of all members of society and is intensifying its efforts to monitor abandoned and exposed wells, in addition to meeting the requests of citizens wishing to fill their personal wells in homes that are unused and unused. inhabited to protect human lives and preserve the environment.

Al-Mualla pointed out that the danger in the abandoned wells is that most of them are exposed and pose a danger to children and the elderly, especially at night or when it rains, given that there are no means of protection or warning around these wells.

Al-Mualla stated that its administration responds to any communication from citizens and residents in the emirate that comes to it through its official channels, and it is dealt with immediately by filling or leveling it or educating its owners on the correct ways to close it tightly to prevent people from falling, or accidents by choosing the right materials instead of Traditional methods that rely on materials that wear out over time and are affected by natural factors such as rain, wind, and high sun temperature.

She thanked the people who contributed to filling abandoned wells in farms and homes, appealing to the public to cooperate in reporting any abandoned or exposed well through the authority’s official communication channels and the number designated for communication (0501974341).