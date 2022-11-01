The Fujairah Environment Authority has closed violating workshops belonging to the shops selling Chinese ceramics and making ceramic pots in the Thuban Industrial Area, as a result of their use of primitive ovens that depend on unclean fuel alternatives in the burning process, which resulted in the rise of black fumes and harmful emissions that caused inconvenience to the residents of the areas adjacent to the market.

And the director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, Asilah Al-Mualla, stated that the authority received several complaints from residents of neighboring areas stating that emissions and black fumes had sometimes escalated from the area near the Chinese porcelain market and the manufacture of ceramic pots. And shops selling Chinese porcelain and making ceramic pots in the industrial area of ​​Thuban, in addition to educating their owners to follow environmentally friendly work mechanisms that limit wrong practices.

Al-Mualla added during the campaign: “Some workshops use primitive ovens that rely on unclean fuel alternatives in the burning process, which is one of the most important factors causing the rise of black smoke and harmful emissions. This industry, and violators were given a period of 6 months to adjust their environmental conditions to reduce emissions and environmental pollutants, without affecting this heritage industry, which has a significant impact on tourism in the region.