The head of the Fujairah Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections affiliated to the National Elections Commission, Major General Muhammad Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, confirmed that the locations of the electoral campaigns for the candidates had been determined, pointing to the readiness of the concerned authorities in Fujairah to make the electoral process a success and completion.

The committee reviewed its approved tasks, the election schedule, the proposed electoral venues, numbers related to electoral college lists, executive instructions, technical and administrative matters related to holding elections in Fujairah, requirements for receiving the final electoral college list and notifying members of it, and ways to provide forms for the electoral process after receiving it from the committee. Elections Department, and coordination with Fujairah Municipality to locate electoral campaigns for candidates. The meeting discussed the mechanism of monitoring the implementation of the controls and rules of electoral campaigns in the emirate, which are conducted by candidates through various means, before and after the process of approving the list of candidates.

It is noteworthy that the tasks of the Emirate Committee are summed up in providing forms for the electoral process, coordinating with the municipality of the Emirate to determine the electoral campaign locations for the candidates, proposing the headquarters of the polling centers committees in the Emirate in coordination with the Election Management Committee, determining the locations for holding seminars and meetings conducted by the candidates, receiving applications for candidacy and monitoring Implementing the rules of electoral campaigns in the emirate, submitting reports and observations regarding any violation to the Election Management Committee, in addition to receiving the list of the final electoral body from the National Elections Committee, and providing the candidates with it if they so request.