The concept of sustainability in the Emirate of Fujairah is a focus of interest for institutions and entities in the Emirate of Fujairah, through initiatives and mechanisms adopted to achieve the ambitious goals to contribute to reducing the effects of climate change, and in conjunction with the UAE hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE is hosting in Expo City Dubai. .

In this context, the Fujairah Scientific Club is adopting many plans to support future innovations in the technology sector by inventing a new mechanism for transporting medicines via drones by programming them to transport them with the aim of reducing carbon emissions resulting from the traditional method of transporting medicines through current means of transport, in addition to innovating a new mechanism. To control water resources to water livestock and animals in a way that preserves the amount of drinking water and its sustainability using technology and solar energy with the aim of harnessing modern technologies for animals without depleting water, in addition to powering the lighting in the club’s external facilities entirely with solar energy.

The “Beyti” platform, affiliated with the Fujairah Cultural and Social Society, implemented a set of initiatives and programs to support the emirate’s efforts in the field of sustainability with the aim of social responsibility in this aspect, as the platform launched the “Ozone is My Responsibility” document and the “Friend of the Environment” document, which encourages community members to commit to preserving natural resources. In the emirate and working to sustain environmental gains, in addition to organizing dialogue sessions on the importance of the ozone layer, water resources, agricultural wealth, and reducing plastic bags by hosting officials and specialists in the environmental sector to come up with recommendations that contribute to preserving the environment and its sustainability for future generations.

The Fujairah Adventure Center has implemented new mechanisms to support the emirate’s efforts in sustainability by adopting a system to reduce the use of electrical energy and replace it with solar energy in the Adventure Park facilities, specifically in the tourist huts, which consume zero electrical energy, in addition to the center’s efforts to develop and sustain the mountain environment through the use of environmentally friendly materials. In stabilizing the soil on mountain trails, in addition to promoting the concept of environmental preservation for the category of adventurers and amateurs at the center’s sites spread across the emirate, including mountain trails and recreational sites, through media and awareness campaigns.