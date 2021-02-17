Fujairah Culture and Media Authority has strengthened its role in the emirate to spread culture and promote the media sector in 2021 with various programs within its strategic goals, under the directives of Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.

Faisal Jawad, Executive Director of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority said: The authority’s programs focus on preparing for the opening of the new headquarters of the Rashid Publishing House, which is located in the Fujairah Tower, to reflect the authority’s interest in writers and readers, which is expected to open during the month of February, provided that the precautionary measures are applied. And preventive to keep the public safe.

He added that: The authority seeks to establish a house to spread children’s culture under the guidance of Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, as it is concerned with developing children’s capacities in various cultural fields and includes a library for children’s publications, a free studio, a cinema and a theater. Children will be able to participate in workshops and cultural activities that develop their skills and creativity.

Jawad stressed the authority’s keenness to encourage young people to engage in the literary and cultural sectors, because of the distinct energies of this group, enabling them to show their talents in a positive way, and in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the wise leadership in harnessing their potentials properly.