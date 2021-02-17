His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, was briefed on the work plans of the Fujairah Adventure Center and its future projects during the current year, which included the launch of 50 climbing sites, 50 caves, 50 diving sites and 50 water springs, in addition to the launch of the Maritime Museum in This coming December 2, coinciding with the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the state.

This came during a meeting of His Highness in his office at the Amiri Diwan, with the center’s board of directors, where His Highness the Crown Prince got acquainted with the projects and agreements that have been completed related to the work of the center during the past year, and he stood on the most important challenges that faced the progress of work and the stages of its completion and overcoming them.

And His Highness listened to a full and detailed explanation from the Director of the Fujairah Adventure Center, Saeed Al-Maamari, about the most important projects that will be implemented during the next phase.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, directed those in charge of the Fujairah Adventure Center to provide all capabilities and make more efforts and work to complete projects in a manner befitting the emirate’s reputation and its tourism and cultural standing, praising the efforts of the center’s team and what they exert to make their projects successful.





