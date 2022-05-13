His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the leader of the nation and patron of its march, mourns His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, who moved to the side of his Lord satisfied today, Friday, May 13.

His Highness said: “Today, we stand satisfied with God’s decree and destiny, and with hearts filled with the pain of separation, on the passing away of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, the stature in our homeland, and a symbol of our national unity and solid union. God, a biography with unique characteristics, and aspects that tell a life full of stories of wisdom, leadership positions, images of cohesion and closeness to the people of the country, empowering them in all fields, and devoting time and effort to make them an integral part of the nation-building process, and the history of its comprehensive renaissance.

His Highness added: “Today we have lost a personality whose human features will remain engraved in our conscience. Following the founding father, and his righteous approach, which places man on the list of priorities on this good land and providing the highest levels of a decent life, he walked – may God have mercy on him – on the path of giving and humanity, He imbibed the meanings of wisdom and management, and led the nation’s ship towards construction and a bright future, with a heart devoted to the earth, an ambitious and wise will, and a pan-Arab personality that thinks outside the borders of the map so that man enjoys stability and better opportunities wherever he is.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed that the deceased will remain an immortal symbol in the history of the Emirates, remembered by successive generations as a leader, father and teacher, and his achievements will remain an inexhaustible extension of the UAE’s continuous journey.. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.



