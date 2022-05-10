The Fujairah Civil Court ruled to terminate a citizen’s contract with a contracting company and oblige it to pay 1.59 million with legal interest at 9% annually, for breaching the contract to build two villas at the agreed time.

In the details, a citizen filed a lawsuit against a contracting company, explaining that he had agreed with it in 2019 to complete the construction of two villas within six months, but they did not finish at the agreed time and the construction period exceeded the two years, and the value of the works agreed upon in the contract amounted to 850 thousand dirhams, and that he adhered to the agreed payments He paid amounts in excess of the financial value mentioned in the contract at the request of the company.

He added that the defendant proceeded with the implementation of the agreed works and so far has not finished the implementation of the project, despite his request to quickly complete the implementation of the contract by all friendly ways, but it did not move a finger.

And he demanded assigning an engineering expert to review the documents, examine the agreement contract, inspect the two villas to determine the percentage of completion and its value, and to determine the work that was done correctly or not, and whether the period agreed upon in the contract was adhered to, with the identification of workmanship errors and defects, and the value of repairing defects with the identification of those who caused them. Damages for the plaintiff’s failure to use the two villas, whether by housing or renting.

The court decided to assign an engineering expert to inspect the two villas, and the expert’s report confirmed that the company had breached its contractual obligations and had not completed the works within the agreed time period, and the works had been completely stopped by it, and the plaintiff had fulfilled his contractual obligations and paid 850 thousand dirhams in full value of the project.

The expert explained that according to the signed contract, the plaintiff is entitled to 381,871 dirhams, amounts paid from him above the value of the executed works, 36,400 dirhams as a delay fine, and a rental allowance for the two villas at 70,000 dirhams per villa annually, according to market prices.

In addition, the Fujairah Civil Court ruled to terminate the contracting contract in question dated in 2019, obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff one million and 59 thousand with legal interest at the rate of 9% annually.

• The citizen paid the value of the contract to build two villas in 2019 and the company breached its commitment and defaulted on implementation.



