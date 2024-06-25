The Civil Defense Department in the Emirate of Fujairah has warned against leaving vehicles running in enclosed spaces, as this will result in carbon monoxide gas leaking into the vehicle, leading to people being poisoned, suffocated, and then quickly killed.

The Director of the Fujairah Civil Defense Department, Brigadier General Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, stated that leaving vehicles running in enclosed spaces, especially in the summer, causes severe drowsiness that leads to deep sleep, followed by coma and sudden death if the injured person is not rescued in time.

He stressed the need to adhere to preventive methods during the summer, which include not leaving children alone inside the vehicle, regardless of the circumstances or the short period of time, and removing them from the vehicle even if the outing is quick, and ensuring that the vehicle is closed when not in use to prevent children from entering it without the knowledge of the parents.

Al-Taniji said that if a child is seen locked inside the vehicle on a hot day, one must act quickly and open the doors or call the emergency number 999 to ensure appropriate emergency response.

He stated that the summer season witnesses a significant rise in temperatures, which increases the risks that children may be exposed to as a result of leaving them inside closed vehicles alone, which may cause them serious health complications to the point of death, noting that within a few minutes the temperature of the closed vehicle can rise to levels Exceeding 40°C is dangerous even if the outside temperature is much lower.

He added that a child who is left in a closed vehicle suffers from heat stress as a result of the rapid rise in internal temperatures, which may lead to disturbances in the functions of his vital organs and his exposure to heat attacks and dehydration, in addition to respiratory problems that lead to suffocation as a result of a lack of oxygen.

Al-Tunaiji said, “Commitment to awareness and taking preventive measures can protect people and children from serious harm and prevent suffocation accidents inside vehicles during the summer.”