Rescue teams in Fujairah Civil Defense, in cooperation with Fujairah Police, managed to rescue three people of the nationality of an Asian country (a man and two women) who lost their way in the Al-Ghoub area in Dibba Al-Fujairah.

The details of the incident are due to the fact that the operations rooms of the Fujairah Civil Defense received a report at 14:00 stating the loss of a foreign woman in the Al-Ghob area in Dibba Al-Fujairah. Immediately, rescue teams in the Fujairah Civil Defense moved to the site of the report. Hand them over to the national ambulance.

The Director of the Fujairah Civil Defense Department, Brigadier General Ali Obaid Al-Tunaiji, valued the efforts of the rescue team for their rescue of stranded people in a way that enhances response time in dealing with all incoming reports correctly and quickly.

Fujairah Civil Defense also affirms that walking should be a collective sport, and that it does not depend on a single means of communication, and they must set out as groups and have full preparations and devices for locating places and private communication, and the need for constant communication with their families and relatives..





